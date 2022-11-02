Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation.

“I would like to thank all of our customers and team members of our company that I have spoken to, worked with and done business with over the years,” wrote park owner Mark Lazarus. “Wild Water & Wheels could not have been as successful as it was without your support and loyalty. Thank you for being a part of our family and for the memories over the last 30 years.”

The statement comes less than a day after Surfside Beach residents voiced their concerns about the park being rezoned to accommodate more housing in the area during a planning commission meeting.

Copies of the rezoning application obtained by WMBF News in October called for a “mixed use of multifamily and commercial” for future development. It would’ve also allowed the park to continue operations until construction plans are submitted.

No action was taken to approve the rezoning during Tuesday’s meeting.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Dec. 6.

