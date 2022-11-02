Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in a triple murder case in Lexington County.

Prosecutors said Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, of Columbia both received life sentences for the murders of three men during a home invasion.

Cornish was convicted on charges of Burglary - First Degree and three counts of Murder. Hopkins was also found guilty on the same charges.

On the morning of Dec. 17, 2019, Hopkins and Cornish traveled to the Woodland Village Apartments near Bush River Road. Evidence in court showed the two men approached the front door at 113 Butternut Lane.

This was the residence of Branton Booker, 28, Sheldon Devon Livingston, 26, and Duawn Williams, 27. Family members of the victims were heard by the court prior to sentencing.

Sheldon Devon Livingston (Left), Branton Booker (Center), Duwan Williams (Right) were all killed during the home invasion. (Images provided by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Booker opened the door. Investigators said Hopkins shot him twice and gained entry into the house. Once inside multiple rounds were fired and the house was ransacked. Williams and Livingston were shot while they were sleeping.

Livingston was shot 12 times. Williams was shot four. Investigators said Williams was shot by two different guns. SLED analysis said there were two different calibers of weapons.

A witness in the home survived the attack by hiding in a closet. He reported hearing two voices from intruders while they searched the house. The witness said they called 9-1-1 at around 10:59 a.m. after the men left.

Residents reported seeing a man that matched the description of Hopkins get into a truck. The white Chevy was driven by Cornish and left the scene.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department identified Hopkins as a suspect. On Dec. 21, 2019, a search warrant was obtained for his apartment. Surveillance found the suspect truck drop him off at his residence. A traffic stop confirmed Cornish was the driver.

Investigators said they saw Hopkins leave his apartment with two duffle bags and get into a sedan. He was arrested during a traffic stop and a search warrant was obtained for the two bags.

Multiple items from the home on Butternut Lane were found and linked to the crime scene. These included a bloodstained shirt and ammunition that matched the weapons used during the shooting.

DNA testing confirmed the blood on the shirt belonged to Williams. DNA testing also matched evidence from the scene with Cornish. 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said, “Although Williams couldn’t tell us who shot him, his blood could. His blood speaks to us. His blood says who his killer is. His blood tells us that Hopkins shot him.”

Other evidence used in the trial included Hopkins’ work boots matching a boot impression from a kicked-open door and surveillance video of a nearby grocery store.

