SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

Terry led officers on a week-long manhunt in 2021.
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson(Chester County Sheriff's Office | Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least five homicide cases across the country, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Chester County, S.C. court.

The two were charged in connection to homicides within days of each other in York and Chester, S.C.; Missouri; and Memphis, Tenn. They pleaded guilty to all charges and will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“If I accept this plea that means you will get no better than this deal. You will get no worse either,” Judge Gibbons said in court.

[CONTINUING COVERAGE: TIMELINE OF EVENTS]

Terry led officers on a week-long manhunt through Chester County in May 2021. Deputies say that he was able to avoid capture because he had been living in the woods.

Simpson, who was the wife to one of the alleged victims, was arrested before Terry.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
Javontae Lewis (left) and Jayden Hale (right) turned themselves in.
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

Latest News

gavel
Fairfield County man arrested on child sex abuse case
Gamecocks helmet in front of Williams Brice Stadium
Gamecocks head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Commodores
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
The COMET to offer free rides during Tuesday’s election
Money Matters: I Bonds