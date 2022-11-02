South Congaree Town Council denies landlord’s appeal; gives tenants more time to leave

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the South Congaree Town Council voted to deny an appeal from a landlord to have her business licenses reinstated.

Additionally, the council delayed when the residents of the four affected mobile home parks will have to leave. That includes the parks at Sana Circle, Cactus Court, Genesis Circle, and Ciera Circle.

Town ordinances require all residents to leave the property 30 days after the appeal hearing. However, the council voted to delay the enforcement of that ordinance until Jan. 31, 2023.

That means residents of the parks will have to leave by March 2, 2023.

Naomi Halter owns the parks and has faced state and local scrutiny for some of the conditions at her properties. A WIS investigation found roaches, holes, and leaking wastewater at some of the properties.

Some repairs to the leaking wastewater have since been made.

Halter was not present for the appeal hearing, but her attorney Bryn Sarvis gave a speech to the council on her behalf.

Sarvis argued Halter has provided low-income housing to the minority population, has struggled to find staff to get the necessary work done, and has been a pillar of the community. Sgt. Chad Walker for the South Congaree Police Department responded, explaining Halter’s properties have been a drain on police resources and she continues having properties which are out of compliance.

Police Chief Josh Shumpert told the council their decision will shape a precedent for landlords for moving forward.

Sarvis estimated that 40 families were impacted. Check back for updates to this web story.

