South Carolina defeats Vanderbilt in Nashville game, 38 - 27

Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Gamecocks Football Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC Gamecocks left home and headed to Nashville, TN this week. Saturday’s game was set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Gamecocks beat the Vanderbilt Commodores and secure their second SEC road win of the season. USC entered the game after a stinging home loss of 23 - 10 to Missouri during their Homecoming game.

The win against Vanderbilt is their sixth victory this season, putting them in position to be bowl eligible. The team has played in 24 bowl games at a 10-14 record.

Saturday’s game is the 32nd time the teams have met on the field.

HALTIME SCORE:

FINAL SCORE:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

