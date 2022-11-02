SkyView
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting ceremony for educational pollinators garden in Lyon Street community
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Non-Profit Columbia Green, is wrapping up the installation of its educational pollinator garden within the Marvin Heller Community Garden near downtown Columbia.

This weekend the organization along with other collaborators will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion.

This project is a part of Columbia Green’s commitment to not only beautify but preserve green spaces and educate the public about our natural environment.

The Ribbon Ceremony will be on Saturday, Nov.5, at 11 a.m. at 2513 Gervais Street on the corner of McDuffie Street.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

