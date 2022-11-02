Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting ceremony for educational pollinators garden in Lyon Street community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Non-Profit Columbia Green, is wrapping up the installation of its educational pollinator garden within the Marvin Heller Community Garden near downtown Columbia.

This weekend the organization along with other collaborators will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion.

This project is a part of Columbia Green’s commitment to not only beautify but preserve green spaces and educate the public about our natural environment.

The Ribbon Ceremony will be on Saturday, Nov.5, at 11 a.m. at 2513 Gervais Street on the corner of McDuffie Street.

