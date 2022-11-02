COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. Local non-profit Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services are hosting several events this month to bring awareness and resources to displaced youth here in the Midlands.

Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. an awareness event will be held at the Harley Haven (941 Western Ln, Irmo, SC 29063).

Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. will be another awareness event at Earlewood Baptist Church (2930 River Dr, Columbia, SC 29201).

Soda City Live: Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services to host Youth Homelessness Awareness Month events (clear)

Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. Mach’s Annual Prayer Breakfast will be held at Shandon Presbyterian (607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205).

Tuesday, Nov. 29, is Giving Tuesday. More details can be found here.

Soda City Live: Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services to host Youth Homelessness Awareness Month events (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.