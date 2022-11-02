Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond.

Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko Nakahara.

The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Prokofiev’s Piano Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts.

This second concert of the orchestra’s 2022/2023 Masterworks Series features a stimulating lineup of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major.

The Prokofiev will feature guest soloist and winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Solomon Ge, on piano.

All concerts this season are presented in person and livestreamed, and tickets may be purchased at www.scphilharmonic.com or by calling 803-251-2222.

