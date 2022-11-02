SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond

The Prokofiev will feature guest soloist and winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International...
The Prokofiev will feature guest soloist and winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Solomon Ge, on piano.(The South Carolina Philharmonic)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond.

Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko Nakahara.

The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Prokofiev’s Piano Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts.

This second concert of the orchestra’s 2022/2023 Masterworks Series features a stimulating lineup of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major.

The Prokofiev will feature guest soloist and winner of the 2021 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Solomon Ge, on piano.

All concerts this season are presented in person and livestreamed, and tickets may be purchased at www.scphilharmonic.com or by calling 803-251-2222.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Latest News

Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope
Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
Soda City Live: Rod Foster and Company to perform Motown Live at Koger Center
Soda City Live: Rod Foster and Company to perform Motown Live at Koger Center
Soda City Live: The joy of opera at USC
Soda City Live: The joy of opera at USC