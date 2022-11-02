SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.(Provided)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son.

In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were murdered between 8:30 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. on June 7, 2021, at the Murdaugh family properly in rural Colleton County.

The motion was filed in response to a defense motion demanding a specific time range for which their client would have to provide an alibi to show he was not responsible for the deadly shooting.

Murdaugh told investigators that evening that he arrived at the property at 4147 Moselle Road and found his wife and youngest son shot to death.

The defense team filed a motion in October asking that a state request for Murdaugh’s alibi be stricken, claiming that prosecutors demanded Murdaugh provide “the specific place or places [Murdaugh] claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense and the names and addresses of the witnesses upon he intends to rely to establish such an alibi” without providing them with the range of time for which that alibi would be necessary.

Based on its investigation, the State Law Enforcement Division previously estimated the deaths to have occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 7, 2021.

The Associated Press reported that Murdaugh said he had been visiting his ailing father, Randolph Murdaugh III, before driving to the Moselle Road property where he found the victims and called 911 at approximately 10 p.m.

Randolph Murdaugh III died of cancer three days later.

The trial of Alex Murdaugh is expected to begin in Colleton County on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Highs will continue in the the 70s for the workweek and reach the 80s this weekend, and we are tracking two hurricanes
gavel
Fairfield County man arrested in child sex abuse case
Gamecocks helmet in front of Williams Brice Stadium
Gamecocks head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Commodores
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty