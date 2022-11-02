Money Matters: I Bonds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can you help us understand what are I Bonds?

I Bonds are bonds issued and guaranteed by the government. Unlike regular bonds that use a fixed rate, they pay at a rate based on inflation.

With inflation so high right now, some of these bonds are earning close to 10% and completely guarantee by the government.

Are these smart investments?

Yes. Any time you can get a guaranteed investment paying close to 10% that’s a good deal. If you have any spare money in your portfolio right now or if you have regular bonds or CD money you should consider switching them to an I bond.

That said, we are limited to only $10,000 per person per year.

To invest you can go to the link here and set up an online account. You can also get the bonds through your tax return if you have a tax refund, you can buy up to $5,000 from that return.

