SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Money Matters: I Bonds

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can you help us understand what are I Bonds?

I Bonds are bonds issued and guaranteed by the government. Unlike regular bonds that use a fixed rate, they pay at a rate based on inflation.

With inflation so high right now, some of these bonds are earning close to 10% and completely guarantee by the government.

Are these smart investments?

Yes. Any time you can get a guaranteed investment paying close to 10% that’s a good deal. If you have any spare money in your portfolio right now or if you have regular bonds or CD money you should consider switching them to an I bond.

That said, we are limited to only $10,000 per person per year.

To invest you can go to the link here and set up an online account. You can also get the bonds through your tax return if you have a tax refund, you can buy up to $5,000 from that return.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
Javontae Lewis (left) and Jayden Hale (right) turned themselves in.
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters: Fed Raising Rates
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: Medicare Open Enrollment
Money Matters: Monitoring Inflation for Fri., Sept. 2
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: How to hire the right attorney