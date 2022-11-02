SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Here’s how to score a free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club

FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will...
FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it is offering a free turkey promotion to members ahead of Thanksgiving.

Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.

The coupons can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23, while supplies last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” senior vice president Michael Leary said in a news release.

BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen its doors Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.

Some clubs will have extended closing hours before Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for specific hours in your area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Latest News

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Highs will continue in the the 70s for the workweek and reach the 80s this weekend, and we are tracking two hurricanes
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash