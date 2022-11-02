Gamecocks head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Commodores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC Gamecocks are leaving home and headed to Nashville, TN this week. Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Gamecocks are looking to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores and secure their second SEC road win of the season. USC enters the game after a stinging home loss of 23 - 10 to Missouri during their Homecoming game.

A win against Vanderbilt would be their sixth victory this season, putting them in a position to be bowl eligible. The team has played in 24 bowl games at a 10-14 record.

Saturday’s game will be the 32nd time the teams have met on the field. The Gamecocks hold a 27-4 record against the Commodores.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.