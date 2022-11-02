Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges from a felony DUI that left one person dead in Bishopville.

The SC Highway Patrol said on Oct. 1 at around 11:40 p.m. Alonzo McFadden, 33, was driving on US 15 South near Golf Cart Rd. Investigators said he crossed the center lane and hit Shontrez Dixon head-on. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Dixon was 31 years old. He was declared deceased at the scene, the county coroner said he died from blunt-force trauma.

Shontrez Dixon, 31 (Photo used with permission from the family of Shontrez Dixon)

McFadden was taken by airlift to the McLeod Medical Center in Florence for treatment.

McFadden was employed at the time of the crash by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tim Baxley said he was terminated immediately after the crash. McFadden had worked for the department for six years.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 and booked into the Sumter-Lee Detention Center. He was granted a $250,000 surety bond and released on Oct. 6.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.