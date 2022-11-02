SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Highs will continue in the the 70s for the workweek and reach the 80s this weekend.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Cloud cover and areas of fog will greet us this Wednesday morning with clearing by late morning
  • Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend
  • We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa and Tropical Storm Martin
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will have some additional clouds and a slight chance of a shower today as an upper-level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains, but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

This weekend looks much warmer with highs in the low 80s, but there is also a slight chance of rain both days as a front moves closer and a coastal low pressure system looms off the east coast,

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep, but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

wis
wis(wis)

In the tropics,

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. There’s also Tropical Storm Martin that will move north and not threaten any land as it weakens over the Northern Atlantic.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Expect clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday & Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the 80s Rain chance 20%.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Javontae Lewis (left) and Jayden Hale (right) turned themselves in.
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy Wednesday, then sun returns Thu/Fri with a warm weekend on tap
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy Wednesday, then sun returns Thu/Fri with a warm weekend on tap
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy Wednesday, then sun returns Thu/Fri with a warm weekend on tap
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain showers this evening, then dry and mild Tuesday