FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Highs will continue in the the 70s for the workweek and reach the 80s this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cloud cover and areas of fog will greet us this Wednesday morning with clearing by late morning

Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa and Tropical Storm Martin

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will have some additional clouds and a slight chance of a shower today as an upper-level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains, but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

This weekend looks much warmer with highs in the low 80s, but there is also a slight chance of rain both days as a front moves closer and a coastal low pressure system looms off the east coast,

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep, but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics,

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. There’s also Tropical Storm Martin that will move north and not threaten any land as it weakens over the Northern Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Expect clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday & Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the 80s Rain chance 20%.

