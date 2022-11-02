SkyView
Fairfield County man arrested in child sex abuse case

By Brett Witt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson say they arrested Bryce Allen Frey, 53, of Winnsboro on Oct. 28 for possession child sexual abuse files. Investigators received a report from the CyberTipline of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Frey.

He is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC ) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the Winnsboro Police Department, assisted with the investigation.

