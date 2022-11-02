SkyView
Ellis, Weaver face off in SC Superintendent of Education race

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will go against Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis at 7 p.m. for the only scheduled debate between the two.

Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute which is a conservative think tank where she serves as president.

Ellis is the founder of the organization SC for Ed and has 22 years of experience teaching in a classroom.

Both of the candidates vow to get parents more involved in education, raise teacher pay, and overcome pandemic-related learning loss.

The debate can be seen tonight on SCETV’s website or on SCETV’s YouTube channel.

