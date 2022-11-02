SkyView
The COMET to offer free rides during Tuesday’s election

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said it wants to help riders exercise their right to vote. Fixed COMET bus routes and DART will be provided for free to people heading to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer of The COMET said “Voting is an essential activity that provides everyone with an equal opportunity to let their voice be heard and just knowing what bus or route to take to the polls is the first step in that process.”

More information about COMET can be found at the link here or by calling 803-255-7100.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

