Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve.

The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.

While the department is experiencing a shortage, all-in-all crime is down in the city. The numbers provided by CPD compare the number of crimes from this time last year to the same time this year. Numbers have dropped across the board. The chief tells WIS that while the community is not feeling much of an impact, his officers are.

“Where it does put a strain on us is having any downtime for our officers,” said Chief Skip Holbrook with the Columbia Police Department.

“Burnt out” is how Chief Holbrook describes his officers at the Columbia Police Department. He says the strain for those officers comes from trying to fill in the gaps of vacant positions.

“And during that downtime, you know that’s a missed opportunity maybe to have interaction with a citizen not in an enforcement mode just to talk about life in general versus something that happened,” Chief Holbrook.

But data shows CPD has not missed a beat when it comes to policing. These numbers show the drop in crime in the city of Columbia. Homicides are down 24 percent, rapes are down 26 percent and robberies are down 14 percent. But a local advocate tells WIS that downtime for officers is needed to build relationships within the community is crucial.

“I think that’s key,” said Perry Bradley.

Perry Bradley sits on the board with Police the Peace. The organization works to get officers across the country to sign a pledge to re-evaluate how they interact with their communities.

“You can’t police a community if you don’t know the people in that community. You don’t know how to reach the people in that community so by having less officers you don’t have the manpower to get as much engagement as possible,” said Bradley.

But Chief Holbrook tells WIS that when it comes to community events, his officers are on top of that too. He says the big issue is not being able to promote deserving officers because those lower, but crucial, positions need to be filled. The director at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Jack Swindler says vacancies are up across the board from patrolling to correctional officers. In all, criminal justice agencies are facing approximately 4 thousand vacancies statewide.

“I believe that it has to do with the negative impact of law enforcement right now and that’s got to do with the defund the police theme throughout the country the media attention of law enforcement some of the negative attention that’s been, and so I think it’s affecting law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Swindler.

Local agencies are continuing to encourage people to join their teams. CPD, for instance, is offering a 5-thousand-dollar sign-on bonus and they’ve implemented a new program that allows officers to take home their cruisers. They’re also participating in an initiative to get 30 female officers on board by the year 2030. Now while CPD is short on officers Chief Holbrooks tells WIS they’re not going to lower their requirements for becoming an officer.

