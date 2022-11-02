SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

Emmanual Pickens
Emmanual Pickens(SCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

A warrant stated that on Oct. 28, 2022, Pickens was in an argument regarding care and expenses related to a pet. Investigators said the owner had left the puppy with the victim for several months, veterinarian care was given to the dog during that time.

The owner arrived unannounced with friends. Pickens was in this group. The owner refused to refund the costs involved with the care of the dog.

Investigators said Pickens pulled a gun during the argument and threatened to steal another dog instead of payment for the fees. The homeowner grabbed a firearm in response.

SCSO said Pickens started shooting. Rounds hit the home which was occupied and had children in the yard.

Investigators found Pickens after he left the scene on foot. He was caught at a nearby Dollar General. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

He was taken to the SCSO Detention Center. He was released on a $110,000 surety bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
generic crash
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm temps continue, better chance of showers for the weekend
WIS First Alert Weather: Noon, 11,2,2021
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case