Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

A warrant stated that on Oct. 28, 2022, Pickens was in an argument regarding care and expenses related to a pet. Investigators said the owner had left the puppy with the victim for several months, veterinarian care was given to the dog during that time.

The owner arrived unannounced with friends. Pickens was in this group. The owner refused to refund the costs involved with the care of the dog.

Investigators said Pickens pulled a gun during the argument and threatened to steal another dog instead of payment for the fees. The homeowner grabbed a firearm in response.

SCSO said Pickens started shooting. Rounds hit the home which was occupied and had children in the yard.

Investigators found Pickens after he left the scene on foot. He was caught at a nearby Dollar General. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

He was taken to the SCSO Detention Center. He was released on a $110,000 surety bond.

