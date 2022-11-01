Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce.

Contractors from all over also help with the initiative.

This year they need your help to beat last year’s fundraising amount of $35,000.

Third Annual Contractors for Hope (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.