Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Infidels VMC South Carolina and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will be hosting a concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater and a Motorcycle ride to provide scholarship funds for children of service members who have served since 9/11.

This is the fifth year of the event and this year they will be raffling off a motorcycle.

The event will be Saturday, Nov.5, and will feature live music from three military veteran groups from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington.

The ride is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is $30 for persons 18 and older and 17 and under with a donation.

The first 200 registers will receive a free TAW2022 event shirt. A raffle for a 2009 Victory Motorcycle will be done around 6 p.m.

Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation (clear)

