COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Crucible is about to be on stage at the University of South Carolina. The Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by Robert Ward is based on Arthur Miller’s 1953 play. The opera takes place during the 17th-century Salem witch trials.

Singing key roles in the upcoming production are LaDejia Bittle, Brittany Martin, and Payton Parker. All three are with Opera at USC which is a comprehensive program for both graduate and undergraduate students in several aspects of opera production - both on stage and behind the scenes.

LaDejia Bittle is from High Point, NC, and is a second-year graduate student pursuing a Master of Music in Opera Theatre at USC. She studies with USC Professor Rachel Calloway and is a choral scholar at Cayce United Methodist Church. She is playing the role of Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible.

Brittany Martin is playing the role of Mary Warren in The Crucible. She is from Paducah, KY, and is a Master of Music Voice Performance Major with a Community Engagement Emphasis. Brittany studies with Dr. Tina Stallard at USC.

Payton Parker is from Benson, NC, and is a second-year graduate student studying Opera Theater at USC. She studies voice with USC Professor Rachel Calloway. Previously, she played the lead role of Hélène in Opera at USC’s spring production of La belle Hélène. She is Abigail Williams in The Crucible.

The Crucible performed by Opera at USC is this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday at 3 p.m. The performances will be at Drayton Hall Theatre which is at 1214 College Street in Columbia. A ticket costs $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, USC faculty and staff, and $10 for students.

Go to www.sc.edu/music/opera for more details.

Soda City Live: The joy of opera at USC (USC Opera)

