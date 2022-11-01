SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead after fatal Lexington County collision

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, one person is dead after a fatal collision on Platt Springs Road at Sandy Springs Road in Lexington County.

Around 8:26 A.M. a 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Platt Springs while a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Sandy Springs when the vehicles collided.

As a result of the incident, the driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information has not yet been released from the Lexington County coroner on the cause of death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
Terrell Carter
CPD issues warrant and releases photo of armed phone robbery suspect
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
Ridge View football team appeal fails, sanctions upheld
Javontae Lewis (left) and Jayden Hale (right) turned themselves in.
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy Wednesday, then sun returns Thu/Fri with a warm weekend on tap
The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston saw flooding during Hurricane Ian.
Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian
CPD releases vehicle of interest photo in deadly apartment shooting.
CPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in deadly apartment shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base