One dead after fatal Lexington County collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, one person is dead after a fatal collision on Platt Springs Road at Sandy Springs Road in Lexington County.

Around 8:26 A.M. a 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Platt Springs while a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Sandy Springs when the vehicles collided.

As a result of the incident, the driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information has not yet been released from the Lexington County coroner on the cause of death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.