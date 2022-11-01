SkyView
Last suspect in custody after luring two teens to unoccupied home

17-year-old Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself into the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
17-year-old Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself into the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced that all suspects are in custody after an Oct. 13 shooting.

Investigators say Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late this afternoon.

RELATED STORY: Suspects wanted for attempted murder after luring teens to home

McKenzie was wanted in connection to an attempted murder case, after helping five other suspects lure two teens to a home.

Officials with SCSO said all of the suspects have been charged and the investigation will continue.

RELATED STORY: Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter

