Last suspect in custody after luring two teens to unoccupied home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced that all suspects are in custody after an Oct. 13 shooting.

Investigators say Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late this afternoon.

McKenzie was wanted in connection to an attempted murder case, after helping five other suspects lure two teens to a home.

Officials with SCSO said all of the suspects have been charged and the investigation will continue.

