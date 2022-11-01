Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian.

The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA.

The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 had major damage and 82 homes received minor damage from the hurricane. It is estimated the storm cost the state and local agencies more than $25 million.

A declaration from the White House would allow the FEMA Individual Assistance Program to help residents impacted by the storm in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties.

The individual program provides direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages from Ian.

Other potential recipients for would include state and local agencies and eligible nonprofits in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties from through the FEMA Public Assistance Program.

The public program reimburses applicants for unexpected costs in recovering from a major disaster. The agency pays 75% of the aid and the remaining 25% is determined later.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.