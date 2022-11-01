SkyView
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

