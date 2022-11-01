SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy Wednesday, then sun returns Thu/Fri with a warm weekend on tap

By Adam Clark
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some clouds Wednesday, and then some sunshine moving in with high pressure Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with mid 50s for lows.
  • A small shortwave pushes over the region Wednesday and brings clouds, but we stay dry.
  • Mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.
  • Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds.
  • Lows 80s Saturday and Sunday with a 20% chance of showers.
  • We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa and Tropical Storm Martin.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A shortwave in the upper levels of the atmosphere is approaching from the west. This short wave will bring clouds to us this evening and throughout Wednesday. Lows are in the mid 50s.

The clouds will be hanging out Wednesday as the shortwave pushes over the region. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day but no rain showers. At the surface of the earth we have a high pressure system moving over the region, which promotes dry weather. Highs are in the mid 70s.

The wave moves east Thursday and Friday and allows for the high pressure system to our north to dominate our weather. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday we have a 20% chance of showers with low 80s. So we warm up as a ridge of high pressure builds. Southern flow increases moisture and our chances of rain.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep, but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

Monday we have partly cloudy skies and high temps near 80. There’s a 20% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies.

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. There’s also Tropical Storm Martin that will move north and not threaten any land as it weakens over the Northern Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with mid 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with an occasional sun break by the afternoon, warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the 80s. 20% chance of a few showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and warm temps in the low 80s.

