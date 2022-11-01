SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-

By Von Gaskin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Cloud cover and areas of dense fog will greet us this Tuesday morning with clearing by late morning
  • Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend
  • We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Some clouds and a few showers have continued into this Tuesday morning, but High pressure will begin to move over the Eastern half of the country clearing skies out and warming up our temperatures as highs should top out in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

We will have some additional clouds and a slight chance of a showers on Wednesday as an upper-level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains, but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

Next weekend looks dry as well with partly cloudy skies both days and highs in the upper 70s.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep, but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics,

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. There’s also a disturbance northeast of Bermuda that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Expect clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the 80s.

