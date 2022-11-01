CPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in deadly apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday.

On Oct. 30 officers were called around midnight to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd, the Spring Lake Apartments. CPD found an elderly man had been shot.

Investigators said they believe the victim was an unintended target. CPD believes the Kia Optima and the occupant can help solve the case.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Investigators want to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima & its occupant (s) to help solve Saturday's fatal shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apts. At this time, it's believed that the victim was the unintended target.https://t.co/cBclgsy8T5 pic.twitter.com/4jYvx3gcpN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 1, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

