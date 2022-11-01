SkyView
CPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in deadly apartment shooting

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday.

On Oct. 30 officers were called around midnight to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd, the Spring Lake Apartments. CPD found an elderly man had been shot.

Investigators said they believe the victim was an unintended target. CPD believes the Kia Optima and the occupant can help solve the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

