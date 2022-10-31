SkyView
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault

Javontae Lewis (left) and Jayden Hale (right) are wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two high school students accused of armed robbery and assault for an incident on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to deputies,18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale met up with the victim to buy a firearm.

During the process of buying the firearm, the two suspects turned the gun on the seller and robbed him.

Investigators say Lewis and Hale fired shots at the victim while running away.

SCSO is asking if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the teens to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

