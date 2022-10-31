Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two high school students accused of armed robbery and assault for an incident on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to deputies,18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale met up with the victim to buy a firearm.

During the process of buying the firearm, the two suspects turned the gun on the seller and robbed him.

Investigators say Lewis and Hale fired shots at the victim while running away.

SCSO is asking if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the teens to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.