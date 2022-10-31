SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Mother of Autistic Son writes book about Journey, seeking to help other parents to advocate for education

Soda City WIS logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-   Nothing compares to a mother’s love for her children. A local mom advocated for her autistic son’s education and helped him to defy the odds, now she is sharing details of her experience to help other moms like her in her new book

Dr. Florence Fulks and an education advocate and new author of

“A Journey with my Autistic Son: A Guide for Parents with Children with an I-E-P and 5-0-4 plan”.

In her book, she highlights her fight to ensure her son got a fair chance with the state education system and her success in that fight.

For more information or to purchase a book click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
generic crash
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
CPD was at the scene of a shooting at Spring Lake Apartments Saturday near midnight.
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments
Deputies say James Felder was last seen leaving work on Oct. 12.
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
Earthquake graphic
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

Latest News

Soda City Live: Local custom cookie business featured on Food Networks Holiday Competition
Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks.
Soda City Live: Kindness Rocks rock
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up
Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up