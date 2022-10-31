Soda City Live: Mother of Autistic Son writes book about Journey, seeking to help other parents to advocate for education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Nothing compares to a mother’s love for her children. A local mom advocated for her autistic son’s education and helped him to defy the odds, now she is sharing details of her experience to help other moms like her in her new book

Dr. Florence Fulks and an education advocate and new author of

“A Journey with my Autistic Son: A Guide for Parents with Children with an I-E-P and 5-0-4 plan”.

In her book, she highlights her fight to ensure her son got a fair chance with the state education system and her success in that fight.

