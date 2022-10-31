SkyView
Soda City Live: Local custom cookie business featured on Food Networks Holiday Competition

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Midland’s business, “Embellish Dough” Custom cookies will be featured on the Food Network.      

The owner, Selena Dennis was able to bring along her husband, Antavis for season 6 of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” as the show allowed spouses of contestants to compete alongside them.

Dennis creates amazing custom cookies and even hosts cookie decorating classes.

Her next class will be a Couple’s Cookie Decorating class and will be held Wednesday, November 16th at 7713 St. Andrews Road in Columbia at 6 p.m.

The cost is $80 per couple.

If you’d like to support Selena Dennis, you can watch her compete on Sunday, November 6th at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

Click here for more information about the decorating class and more information about “Embellished Dough”.

