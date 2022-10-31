SkyView
Soda City Live: Kindness Rocks rock

Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks.
Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks.(Courtesy of the Felder family)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kindness Rocks really rock. And you’ll see that ahead of this year’s Buddy Walk, an annual event that Family Connection of South Carolina holds as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks and Meredith Felder is her proud mom. They’re on Soda City Live to show off the beauty of not only the rocks, but of Claire’s heart in painting each one for a purpose. Claire is selling the rocks to raise money for this year’s Buddy Walk.

The Buddy Walk is this Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. That’s at 6071 St. Andrews Road in Columbia. The activities start at noon. The walk around the athletic fields begins at 2 p.m.

Money raised will support resources and services for people with Down Syndrome. To help Claire in her fundraising efforts for the Buddy Walk, go to her Facebook page of Claire’s Kindness Rocks. To learn more about the Buddy Walk, click the link here

