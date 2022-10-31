SkyView
Sisters of Charity Foundation SC awards over $800,000 in grant funding to nonprofits

Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina logo(Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina said Monday it awarded grant funding to 100 nonprofit organizations across the state.

In total, the foundation awarded $837,000. The organization said since 1996 it has awarded 3,300 grants to SC nonprofits totaling over $82 million.

It is an honor to support this group of nonprofit partners who are working tirelessly to provide hope for people experiencing poverty in South Carolina,” Foundation President and CEO, Donna Waites said.

“Our foundation’s mission could not be fulfilled without these impactful organizations and their loving service to others.”

The foundation said the latest grants are intended to help reduce poverty in the state. This will be accomplished by meeting immediate needs, breaking cycles of poverty, and working to change systems.

Approximately 30 Midlands organizations were included in this round of grant funding. A full listing of organizations can be found at the link here.

