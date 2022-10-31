SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands.

It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m.

Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
Deputies say James Felder was last seen leaving work on Oct. 12.
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
Family remembers six-month-old found dead
Nathan Harris, 26, former RCSD deputy charged with assault and battery
Former RCSD deputy charged with assault after altercation with inmate

Latest News

A volunteer-based haunted house is keeping true to a family tradition of scaring customers at...
Horror: A family tradition
Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad St.
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
generic crash
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
CPD was at the scene of a shooting at Spring Lake Apartments Saturday near midnight.
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments