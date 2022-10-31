Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands.

It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m.

Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter.

