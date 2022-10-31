FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain showers this evening, then dry and mild Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some rain showers and thunder this evening for your trick-or-treaters, then we dry up for Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Happy Halloween there is a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms this evening, right around 40-50%.

We have more clouds Tuesday morning and then some sun and upper 70s by the afternoon.

We see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with mid 70s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with more mid 70s.

The weekend looks warm with low 80s and a 20% chance of showers.

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica, and a disturbance northeast of Bermuda.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight isn’t so great for trick-or-treating. We’ve got a cold front that will push through the region and will bring a 50% chance of showers to the area. Expect a better chance of rain from the 9pm to 1am timeframe (50% chance) and a 40% chance for the earlier evening.

The front continues to push east through the Midlands Tuesday morning and that will bring some clouds for the morning. Then we have the clouds clear up by the afternoon with mid to upper 70s.

High pressure builds over the region Wednesday through Friday with mid 70s for highs. We have a weak front move in Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

We have more sunshine Thursday and Friday.

For the weekend we have a 20% chance of showers and highs reach the low 80s.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics,

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa south of Jamaica it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America. There’s also a disturbance northeast of Bermuda that has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: There is a 50% chance for scattered showers/storms this evening. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Times of clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the upper 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

