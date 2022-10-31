FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A slow-moving front will lead to showers on Halloween Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Happy Halloween there is a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms today and tonight

Cloud cover and a few showers will linger into your Tuesday morning with clearing by late morning

Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week

We are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 south of Jamaica



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Monday a slow-moving cold front finally slides its way across the Midlands giving us our best chance for some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Unfortunately, the timing for these showers looks to be from 3PM til midnight which is during trick-or-treating. Right now it does not look like a wash out but you will definitely want to be prepared just in case with the umbrella or rain jacket as you head out for Halloween.

Some clouds and a few showers will linger into Tuesday morning but High pressure will begin to move over the Eastern half of the country clearing skies out and warming up our temperatures as highs should top out in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We will have some additional clouds and a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday as an upper level wave moves up the Appalachian Mountains, but it will still be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

Next weekend looks dry as well with partly cloudy skies both days and highs in the upper 70s.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

In the tropics,

We are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone #15 north of South America it should stay to the south and eventually head towards Central America, Otherwise, conditions are quiet in the tropics.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: There is a 60% chance for scattered showers/storms on Halloween but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun warming highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Rain Chance 20% Times of clouds and sun with warm temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with more warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

