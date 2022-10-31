DHEC reports first pediatric flu death of 2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

DHEC said the season began on Oct. 1. Bell explained that the department is seeing widespread activity and that this year may have a more severe flu season.

