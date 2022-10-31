Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Richland County.

Investigators said the crash took place on Oct. 29 at around 10:15 p.m. A 25-year-old pedestrian from Florence was struck by a vehicle on SC 48 near Abbott Rd. SCHP said the driver was a 22-year-old from Summerville.

The victim was hit while crossing the road and was declared deceased at the scene. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

