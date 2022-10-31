CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday.

Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.

CPD said it is urging the community to use Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones for in-person meetings with online buyers or sellers. Community members can stop by CPD Headquarters at #1 Justice Square and Southeast Region at 2132 Devine St. Other regional offices can also be used and will have signs set up.

CPD explained it set the sites up as online marketplace shopping has risen in popularity. Other safety tips include:

Avoid meeting in an unfamiliar location, do not go to their home.

Do not provide your own address to a stranger.

Avoid late-night transactions.

Let a family member or friend know of your plans and location.

Do not meet alone.

Do not provide strangers with personal or financial information.

