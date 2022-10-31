SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday.

Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.

CPD said it is urging the community to use Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones for in-person meetings with online buyers or sellers. Community members can stop by CPD Headquarters at #1 Justice Square and Southeast Region at 2132 Devine St. Other regional offices can also be used and will have signs set up.

CPD explained it set the sites up as online marketplace shopping has risen in popularity. Other safety tips include:

  • Avoid meeting in an unfamiliar location, do not go to their home.
  • Do not provide your own address to a stranger.
  • Avoid late-night transactions.
  • Let a family member or friend know of your plans and location.
  • Do not meet alone.
  • Do not provide strangers with personal or financial information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Beth Steele, 37
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
generic crash
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
CPD was at the scene of a shooting at Spring Lake Apartments Saturday near midnight.
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments
Deputies say James Felder was last seen leaving work on Oct. 12.
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
Earthquake graphic
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

Latest News

Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina logo
Sisters of Charity Foundation SC awards over $800,000 in grant funding to nonprofits
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
DHEC reports first pediatric flu death of 2022 season
FILE PHOTO
Columbia gas prices fall before Halloween
STOCK PHOTO
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend