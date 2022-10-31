SkyView
Columbia gas prices fall before Halloween

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WBRC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gas prices for drivers in Columbia improved in the week leading up to Halloween. GasBuddy said prices fell 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.15 a gallon.

The website said it surveyed 350 stations across Columbia. Overall prices dropped 7.7 cents per gallon over the month but still stand 5.2 cents per gallon higher compared to Oct. of 2021.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said the national average at the pump is in decline. De Haan also explained that prices in areas such as California have seen some dramatic changes, including a 90-cent drop per gallon in that state.

Nationwide the national average dropped by 4.7 cents per gallon last week to $3.72 a gallon. Nationally the average is down three cents compared to Sept. and is up by 34.4 cents per gallon compared to last year.

