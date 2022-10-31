Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area.

The Kershaw County Fire Service arrived on the scene to put the fire out and found the building in the backyard of a house on fire. Firefighters were told that someone stays inside the building sometimes.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body of 58-year-old Jimmy Bracey.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1.

