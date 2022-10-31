4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after four workers were sickened Monday morning.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released in a utility room, the fire department said in a news release. Passengers were taken from the terminal as a precautionary measure.

Terminal 8 is being cleared, the airport reported via Twitter.

