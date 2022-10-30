Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said an overnight shooting left one man dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Oct. 29 near midnight. CPD was called to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd at the Spring Lake Apartments.

The Richland County Coroner was called to the scene and is working to identify the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Fatal shooting of a male - 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments shortly before midnight. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are gathering info at the scene. RC Coroner’s office is assisting. Contact #Crimestoppers to provide your anonymous tip to identify the suspect (s) pic.twitter.com/pATkHUSQik — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 30, 2022

