Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments

CPD was at the scene of a shooting at Spring Lake Apartments Saturday near midnight.
CPD was at the scene of a shooting at Spring Lake Apartments Saturday near midnight.(CPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said an overnight shooting left one man dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Oct. 29 near midnight. CPD was called to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd at the Spring Lake Apartments.

The Richland County Coroner was called to the scene and is working to identify the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

