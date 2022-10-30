SkyView
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter

Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad St.
Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad St.(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after a officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The Sumter Police Department said in a release they’d been called to the Waffle House at 1350 Broad St.

Investigators said Gray confronted a security guard at the businesses, got into a minivan and then tried to hit the guard with it.

Gray missed and hit an occupied vehicle. Other vehicles in the parking lot were damaged as the van was driven away. One person was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment and was later released.

While officers were checking on the injured, a woman arrived at the hospital matching the description of the suspect. She had a minor injury and was treated. After being treated, Gray was arrested.

The vehicle used in the incident was found in a wooded area.

The cause of the fight and what led up to the confrontation are under investigation.

