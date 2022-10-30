Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday night crash left one person dead in Lexington County.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, of West Columbia as the victim.

Fisher said Shiltz was driving east on Alexander Rd at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 when she went over the center line and hit another vehicle head on. Shiltz was reported not wearing a seatbelt in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

