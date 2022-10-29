Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation.

LEXINGTON COUNTY:

Lexington County will host a Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. The event is located in Downtown Lexington and free to all who want to attend.

CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA

Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church will be hosting an event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

CITY OF COLUMBIA

The City of Columbia is hosting their 44 annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter County is starting off with a parade to honor veterans at 10 a.m. Then after a ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Then a meet and greet with vendors immediately after the ceremony is over. All of this will take place at the Sumter County Courthouse at 141 N. Main Street on Nov. 11.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

The Veterans Day Luncheon will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Fairfield Co. Administration Building Gymnasium. The Luncheon will begin at 11: 30 a.m. All veterans who attend, are encouraged to take a guest.

The Town of Blythewood will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Doko Meadows Park.

The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

