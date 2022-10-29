SkyView
Graham, defense lift Morgan State past SC State 41-14

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Alfonzo Graham rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, the Morgan State defense scored twice in the fourth quarter and the Bears picked up a rare win over South Carolina State, 41-14 on Saturday.

Leading 17-14 after three quarters, Morgan State (3-5, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) got a field goal in the opening minute, intercepted passes on the next two possessions and had a scoop and score on the third to break the game open.

The Bears added another interception to finish with six turnovers and stopped the Bulldogs on downs to close it out.

Jay’veyon Morton had a 41-yard pick-6 and Jayden Wooden picked off a pass to set up Graham’s spectacular 35-yard burst. Kaleb Coleman added a 36-yard fumble return.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 1-1) had won 13 of 14 in the series, the previous loss coming in 2014. They also had a pick-6, Duane Nichols going 43 yards for the first score.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

