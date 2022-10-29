Family remembers six-month-old found dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.

This is 6-month-old Legacy Dawkins. Law enforcement officials say the only person who knows what happened to 6-month-old Legacy Dawkins is her father 38-year-old Colie Dawkins.

Legacy’s family is still grieving her death. Her uncle tells WIS Legacy’s mother carried her for nine months and for her to only live for six months has been beyond devastating for the entire family. But what hurts the most is not knowing what happened to her.

“My baby, right there. I miss her so much,” said Diane Rauch, Legacy’s grandmother.

Legacy’s grandmother told WIS, Legacy was fun, loved to laugh, and was always filled with joy.

“She loved her sisters, she loved her mamma, she loved her daddy. She was just a happy baby,” said Rauch.

“Playful, happy, just everything,” said Promise Rauch, Legacy’s sister.

Legacy’s family says she meant the world to them and in six short months, she had such an impact on them --- but within just a few months that joy she brought into their lives was swallowed with grief.

“It’s been hard but I’ve been trying to be strong for my two grandkids, her sisters, but it’s hard on me too,” said Rauch.

“It’s hard losing a sibling. It’ll never be okay,” said Promise Rauch.

A family that will never be okay and a man now out on bond. Legacy was found unresponsive while in the care of her father Colie Dawkins. Deputies and Legacy’s family say it was his week to have custody of her. He went to Newberry County to pick her up from her mother’s home. Just moments after picking her up, he allegedly called Legacy’s mother threatening to harm the baby.

“It’s hard to believe that her dad would do anything to harm her. He used to come pick her up and take her to his home and keep her two, three, four days at a time. We have never seen nothing like that in him. That he would harm a baby,” said Rauch.

Legacy’s mother called 911 and moments later a bolo was put out for Dawkins’s vehicle. When he was located, deputies arrested him and found the six-month-old in the backseat unresponsive. Rauch is now left questioning what happened to Legacy and why Dawkins was let out on bond.

Rauch says, “I feel like they should’ve just waited for all of the reports to come back to determine whether or not he hurt her.”

“Based on the fact from his record, based on the fact that he has a criminal record in at least three states, my opinion is he needs to be held without bond,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster showed WIS those criminal records. Dawkins faced charges in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Sheriff Foster says several of those charges cited failure to appear in court.

“So, what’s to keep him here on such a low bond? So even though there is nothing to show that he did any physical harm to the child. He did have custody of the child and he did threaten to kill the child,” said Sheriff Foster.

Depending on the results of the autopsy results Dawkins’s charges could be upgraded. The sheriff says they’re expecting to get those results early next week. He also says a pathologist has ruled out SIDS as the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Legacy. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 29 at noon at F.B. Pratt Funeral Home in Newberry. The family has put together a GoFundMe page for donations towards Legacy’s funeral.

