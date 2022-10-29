Costs rising for Halloween, but Midlands shoppers not spooked

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The scariest thing for shoppers this Halloween could end up being rising costs.

Inflation is driving up prices for everything from candy to costumes to decorations.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, Halloween spending is projected to reach a record of $10.6 billion this fall. That figure is up from $6.9 billion in 2015.

NRF has been conducting its annual Halloween survey with Prosper Insights & Analytics for over a decade to see how Americans celebrate the fright and delight of this beloved autumn holiday.

Several Midlands shoppers tell WIS they are frustrated about the costs and trying to save where they can, but the majority say they still plan to go all out for the holiday.

“I think it’s a good thing for mental health, I think it’s a good thing for children so sometimes you just can’t think about cost when you want to have fun and enjoy life,” Sheila Bradley, a Columbia shopper, said.

At Halloween Express in West Columbia, a steady flow of customers bought their last-minute costumes on Friday.

Bradley said she’s feeling more in the spooky spirit this Halloween and is one of many who decided not to participate in the festivities the last two years.

“I spent about $250 on Halloween costumes versus spending nothing for the past two years,” she said.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows the average household is set to spend just over 100 dollars on Halloween, from candy to costumes. That is the second-highest figure of all time, trailing only last year.

In 2015, the average family spent $74.34 on the fall spook fest.

The survey also shows the percentage of families expected to take part in Halloween this year is set to return to pre-pandemic levels.

64 percent said they would take part in some frightful folly in 2015. That number fell to 58 percent in 2020 but is now up to 69 percent for 2022.

Malachia McNeal is among those who will be celebrating the spooky season.

“I still have to buy my kid’s costume, and I have to buy candy for the neighborhood so it’s going to be about $200 so far,” she said.

Michael Moore’s three children will be dressing up this year as well.

Moore spent around $50 at Halloween Express Friday for some fake blood to complete his daughter’s zombie costume.

He said inflation has made Halloween-related prices “ridiculous.”

“Just a facepalm that I spent that much money,” Moore said.

To find ways to save money, he’s getting creative when it comes to completing his children’s costumes.

“My son wanted to be Mario, we have a red shirt, we have overalls and he already has a Mario hat so corners were cut,” Moore said.

Moore says it’s worth spending the extra cash this year since he knows it will make his children happy.

Even with candy prices up more than 13 percent since last year, Jeremy Becraft, General Manager of the Mast General Store on Main Street in Columbia, said sales across the board have exceeded expectations.

“Right now I think it’s a really good time, we’re a few years out from the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “I think we’re at a point now where people feel safe getting back out there. So it’s like that Halloween season where people maybe are going all in again after a while of maybe kind of being a little bit cautious.”

He said the Mast General Store team has gone out of its way to find unique candies to offer to customers this year.

The National Retail Federation survey shows that 36 percent will be shopping for Halloween-related items at costume shops like Halloween Express, 31 percent will shop online and 28 percent will be doing their shopping at the grocery store.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.